Thomas L. Schroder
DOWS-Thomas L. Schroder, 66, of Clarion passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Clarion.
Visitation for Thomas Schroder will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.
Graveside services will follow at 11:30 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Dows with Joey Keller officiating.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.