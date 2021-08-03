Thomas L. Larson

FOREST CITY–Thomas L. Larson, 78, of rural Forest City passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to One Vision (Opportunity Village) P.O. Box 622, Clear Lake, IA 50428. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com