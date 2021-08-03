 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas L. Larson
0 comments

Thomas L. Larson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas L. Larson

Thomas L. Larson

FOREST CITY–Thomas L. Larson, 78, of rural Forest City passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to One Vision (Opportunity Village) P.O. Box 622, Clear Lake, IA 50428. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News