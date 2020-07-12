Thomas L. Eckholt
CLEAR LAKE - Thomas Lee Eckholt, 49, of Mason City, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.
Thomas was cremated on Monday, May 25, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10:00 AM at Touched by Grace Ministries, 604 23rd St SE, Mason City, IA.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
