Thomas L. Eckholt

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CLEAR LAKE - Thomas Lee Eckholt, 49, of Mason City, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.

Thomas was cremated on Monday, May 25, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10:00 AM at Touched by Grace Ministries, 604 23rd St SE, Mason City, IA.