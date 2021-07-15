Thomas Kramer
CLARION-Thomas Kramer, 78, of Clarion passed away Monday July 12, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond
Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Kramer will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake officiating.
Visitation for Thomas Kramer will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. There will be a Rosary starting at 4:15 PM and Vigil Service at 4:30 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
