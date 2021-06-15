Thomas James Zanios III

There will be a private funeral service for the family. Friends are welcome to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA from 4-6 p.m. or join the family on Friday, June 18 at the Clear Lake Yacht Club, 103 Main Ave., from 2–4 p.m. There will be a memorial on the East Coast at a later date.