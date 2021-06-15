Thomas James Zanios III
CLEAR LAKE - On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Thomas James Zanios III, loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and colleague, passed away at the age of 41.
There will be a private funeral service for the family. Friends are welcome to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA from 4-6 p.m. or join the family on Friday, June 18 at the Clear Lake Yacht Club, 103 Main Ave., from 2–4 p.m. There will be a memorial on the East Coast at a later date.
Donations in Thomas's honor may be made to the newly formed Thomas J. Zanios III Foundation (P.O. Box 99, Mason City, IA 50402) that will provide support for causes important to Thomas and his family, or to a charity of your choice in his memory.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
