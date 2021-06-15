 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas James Zanios III
0 comments

Thomas James Zanios III

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas James Zanios III

CLEAR LAKE - On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Thomas James Zanios III, loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and colleague, passed away at the age of 41.

There will be a private funeral service for the family. Friends are welcome to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA from 4-6 p.m. or join the family on Friday, June 18 at the Clear Lake Yacht Club, 103 Main Ave., from 2–4 p.m. There will be a memorial on the East Coast at a later date.

Donations in Thomas's honor may be made to the newly formed Thomas J. Zanios III Foundation (P.O. Box 99, Mason City, IA 50402) that will provide support for causes important to Thomas and his family, or to a charity of your choice in his memory.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News