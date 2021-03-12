Thomas J. Stille
GOODELL-Thomas J. Stille, 53, of Goodell, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Memorial services for Tom Stille will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Goodell with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
Social distancing and masks are preferred.
In honor of Tom, please dress casual and wear your favorite sport team, Minnesota Viking, or Iowa Hawkeye shirt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.