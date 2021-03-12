Thomas J. Stille

GOODELL-Thomas J. Stille, 53, of Goodell, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Memorial services for Tom Stille will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Goodell with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Social distancing and masks are preferred.

In honor of Tom, please dress casual and wear your favorite sport team, Minnesota Viking, or Iowa Hawkeye shirt.