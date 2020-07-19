Thomas G. Humburg
Thomas G. Humburg

Thomas G. Humburg

MASON CITY - Thomas Gene Humburg, 67, of Mason City and formerly of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home in Mason City surrounded by his family.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

