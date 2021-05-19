 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Edward Faber
0 comments

Thomas Edward Faber

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Edward Faber

KENSETT-Thomas Edward Faber, 68, of Kensett, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly with Father Neil Manternach officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:45 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home at 1211 10th St S in Northwood. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News