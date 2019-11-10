{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Thomas E. Manning, also known to many as Tom or Gene, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Good Shepherd Health Center. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., with burial in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church. Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, is assisting the family, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

