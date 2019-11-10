MASON CITY -- Thomas E. Manning, also known to many as Tom or Gene, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Good Shepherd Health Center. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., with burial in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church. Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, is assisting the family, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Manning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.