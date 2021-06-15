Thomas Dean Bowen
FOREST CITY-Thomas Dean Bowen, 91 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2021 at his home surrounded with his wife and children.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Salvation Army or the Forest City United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
