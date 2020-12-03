 Skip to main content
Thomas Daniel Clark Sr
Thomas Daniel Clark Sr, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in his Clear Lake home, surrounded by his children.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Family will be having a private funeral service, burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

