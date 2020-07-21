Thomas C. Lillquist
Thomas Charles Lillquist, 76 of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday July 23, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. The family asks attendees to dress casual for the services. Please, in respect and safety of others, the family is requiring masks to be worn and social distancing will be enforced for everyone's health and safety.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Please, in respect and safety of others, the family is requiring masks to be worn and social distancing will be enforced for everyone's health and safety.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking friends and family to donate to Good Samaritan of Forest City, Hospice of North Iowa, the Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Program, or a charity of their choice.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.