Thomas C. Bower
Thomas Charles Bower, who was born July 14, 1947 in Mason City, IA, passed away October 6, 2020 at his home in Waukee, IA.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Interment to follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Thomas' service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at service time or anytime thereafter at: www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation.
To view Thomas' full obituary, leave condolences for the family, order flowers or to assist the family with a donation to be used for funeral expenses, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.