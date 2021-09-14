 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas A. Dutcher
0 comments

Thomas A. Dutcher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas A. Dutcher

MASON CITY-Thomas A. Dutcher, 82, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Red Oak, Iowa.

A graveside memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. A gathering will be held in Mason City following the graveside service at a place to be determined by the family.

There will be no visitation. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News