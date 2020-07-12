Theresa K. Gabel
MASON CITY — Theresa K. Gabel, 76, of Mason City, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Debra Devine officiating. It will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Facebook page. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.