MASON CITY — Theresa K. Gabel, 76, of Mason City, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Debra Devine officiating. It will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Facebook page. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.