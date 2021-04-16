Theodore “Ted” A. Salz, Sr.
GARNER – Theodore “Ted” A. Salz, Sr., 64, of Garner passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 19, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel. Masks are recommended. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
