Thelma V. Bohn
GARNER – Thelma V. Bohn, 89, of Garner passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Services are pending at Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

