Thelma Krull-Boutelle
Thelma Krull-Boutelle, 95, of Northwood passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. S, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

