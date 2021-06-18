 Skip to main content
Thelia Borel
Thelia Borel

Thelia Borel

CLARION-Thelia Borel, 88, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Rotary Senior Living in Eagle Grove.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Deacon Michael Whitters officiating.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

