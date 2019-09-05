Thad Landon Josten
FOREST CITY, IOWA – Thad L. Josten, 52, of Forest City died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Forest City United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.
Inurnment of cremains will be held in Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme, Iowa.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
