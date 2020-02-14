Teyannah Knudtson

Manly - Teyannah Knudtson, 21, of Manly gained her wings as an angel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with her family at her side. And yet, her story will continue…on Thursday, February 13, 2020 Teyannah gave the gift of life to four recipients through organ donation.

The family will greet guests from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in a Celebration of Teyannah's Life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 West Walnut Street, Manly, IA 50456. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be gifted in Teyannah's memory.

In honor of Teyannah, the family suggests casual clothing be worn, preferably of your favorite sports team.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

