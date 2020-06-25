Terry “Toad” Wayne Hinkel

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services for Terry Hinkel will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation for Terry Hinkel will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.