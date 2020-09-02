Terry R. Seedorf
Terry R. Seedorf, age 72 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Her family will be there an hour prior to the service to greet friends.
The service is open to the public and current Covid guidelines will be followed-please wear a face covering and attempt to social distance.
Inurnment will take place immediately following the service at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com. 641-592-0221.
