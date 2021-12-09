 Skip to main content
Terry Lee Seifert

MASON CITY-Terry Lee Seifert, 55, of Mason City, IA died on Friday, December 3, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa. No services are planned at this time.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

