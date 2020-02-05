St. Ansgar – Terry Lee Geffert, 57, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home in St. Ansgar. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Toeterville, Iowa, with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home in St. Ansgar, Iowa.