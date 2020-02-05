Terry Lee Geffert
You have free articles remaining.
St. Ansgar – Terry Lee Geffert, 57, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home in St. Ansgar. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Toeterville, Iowa, with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Schroeder and Sites Funeral Home in St. Ansgar, Iowa.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Geffert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.