Terry L. “T-Bird” Templeton

Clear Lake – Terry Lee “T-Bird” Templeton, 62, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Surf Ballroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended but not required.

In lieu of customary remembrances, T-Bird's family suggests memorial contributions to One Vision in Clear Lake or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

