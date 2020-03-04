Terry L. Anderson

Belmond, Iowa - Terry L. Anderson, 87, of Belmond passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Terry will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home , 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

