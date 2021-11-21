 Skip to main content
Terry Joseph Simon

Terry Joseph Simon

MEYER-Terry Joseph Simon, 51, of Hastings, MN, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Sacred Heart Oratory, 2695 480th St., Meyer, IA, with Rev. Raymond Burkle and Rev. David Hennen concelebrating. Inurnment will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Oratory.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

