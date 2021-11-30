Terry J. Jones
IOWA CITY-Terry J. Jones, 62, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, after battling a form of blood cancer. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. with Pastor Scott Davis officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Free Church. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery south of Swaledale. Memorials may be directed to the family of Terry Jones. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.