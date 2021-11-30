 Skip to main content
Terry J. Jones

Terry J. Jones

IOWA CITY-Terry J. Jones, 62, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, after battling a form of blood cancer. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. with Pastor Scott Davis officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Free Church. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery south of Swaledale. Memorials may be directed to the family of Terry Jones. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

