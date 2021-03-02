Terry I. Thompson
FOREST CITY-Terry I. Thompson, 99, of Forest City died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Manly Care and Rehabilitation Center in Manly, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for those that do not want to attend.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.
Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund or the donor's charity of choice.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com
641-585-2685
