Teresa L. Jochimsen
MASON CITY - Teresa L. Jochimsen, 59, of Swaledale, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Open Bible Church. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale. Memorials can be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
