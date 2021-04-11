 Skip to main content
Tamera “Tammy” M. Brumm
BRITT – Tamera “Tammy” M. Brumm Redasky, 58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Due to COVID, the memorial mass for Tammy has been rescheduled for 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt. The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tammy's family at 452 4th St. S.W., Britt, IA 50423.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

