Tamera M. Brumm Redasky
BRITT – Tamera “Tammy” M. Brumm Redasky, 58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.
A private family memorial mass will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. A public graveside service will be held following the memorial mass at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, Britt. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. We ask those wishing to attend the graveside follow social distancing and wear a mask. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
