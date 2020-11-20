Tamera M. Brumm Redasky

BRITT - Tamera “Tammy” M. Brumm Redasky, 58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the memorial mass and graveside service scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com