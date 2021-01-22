 Skip to main content
Suzanne "Sue" Entner
Suzanne "Sue" Entner

Suzanne "Sue" Entner

Clear Lake - Suzanne "Sue" Entner, 55, of Clear Lake passed away January 19, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 North 24th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Terry McCarl officiating. The service will be livestreamed and a recording will be found on her memorial page.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

