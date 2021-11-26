Suzanne Deimerly
CLARION-Suzanne Deimerly, 80, of Clarion passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, Iowa.
Private funeral services will be held.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM without family present, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Rosary service will began at 4:00 PM with scriptural wake beginning at 5:30 PM.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
