CLARION-Suzanne Deimerly, 80, of Clarion passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM without family present, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Rosary service will began at 4:00 PM with scriptural wake beginning at 5:30 PM.