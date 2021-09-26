 Skip to main content
Susan “Sue” Marth
Susan "Sue" Marth

Susan “Sue” Marth

ROCKFORD-Susan “Sue” Marth, 75, of Rockford, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service for Sue Marth will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

