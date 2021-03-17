Susan "Sue" M. Mega

NORTHWOOD-Susan "Sue" M. Mega, 78 of Northwood, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Waterloo after a tragic car accident.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 North Broadway, Manly, IA 50456 with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery beside her husband, Robert.

A livestream of the services can be found here: www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. A Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

