Susan Robin Carlson

A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, with Pastors Beverly Butler and Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth. For those unable to attend, Susan's service will be available to Livestream through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.