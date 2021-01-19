 Skip to main content
Susan Robin Carlson
Susan Robin (Henaman) Carlson, 64, of Mason City, joined Jesus in Heaven on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, with Pastors Beverly Butler and Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth. For those unable to attend, Susan's service will be available to Livestream through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, January 19, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Those in attendance are asked to wear masks or facial coverings and practice social distancing.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

