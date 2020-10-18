 Skip to main content
Susan Payne
Susan Payne

Susan Payne

Susan Payne, 57, of Mason City, died Monday September 28, 2020 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Susan's life has been celebrated in a private family memorial service.

Condolences may be directed to Krystal Payne c/o Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. ColonialChapels.com.

