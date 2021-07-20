Susan M. Sherman

CLARION-Susan M. Sherman, 56, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services for Sue Sherman will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the memorial service

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233