Susan J. Dontje
Susan J Dontje, age 83, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City on Sunday, November 1, 2020, due to complications of Dementia.

Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with the Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website and also Schott Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour before the services on Wednesday. A face covering will be mandated and social distancing will be observed for all attending.

Interment will be held in Harrison Township Cemetery at Swea City, Iowa following the services.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com

