Susan Diane Rice
Clear Lake - Susan “Susie” Diane Rice, age 71 of One Vision in Clear Lake passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
A private memorial service will be held at Mittelstadt Funeral Home with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. The service will be streamed live on our Facebook page at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Future plans are to have a public memorial service with inurnment at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221
Service information
2:00PM
902 East Main Street
Lake MIlls, IA 50450
