Sue Dye Moran

Sue Dye Moran, 87, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton, with her family by her side.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Sue to University of Iowa Children's Hospital, Iowa City OR MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at New Hope United Methodist Church in Dumont. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Dumont Cemetery.