Steven W. Kistler
CRYSTAL LAKE - Steven W. Kistler, age 66, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home in Crystal Lake, Iowa.

Steve's wishes were to be cremated, and no formal services will be held.

Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

