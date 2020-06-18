Steven P. Senne
Steven P. Senne, age 57 of Urbandale, IA died unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home.
A private memorial service for Steven will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Only immediate family will be able to attend the service.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 on Saturday.
Burial will take place in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church heating/cooling fund, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
