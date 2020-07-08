Steven M. Twedt
Steven M. Twedt

Steven M. Twedt

BELMOND, IOWA - Steven M. Twedt, 62, of Forest City, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Forest City.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

