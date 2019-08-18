{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE --- Steven Lloyd Olson, 70, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Aug. 11, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at United Church of Christ in Osage, with Pastor Charles Owens officiating; inurnment at Osage Cemetery. Following the service, there will be a time to greet the family and lunch in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to One Vision. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (641)732-3706. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

