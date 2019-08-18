CLEAR LAKE --- Steven Lloyd Olson, 70, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Aug. 11, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at United Church of Christ in Osage, with Pastor Charles Owens officiating; inurnment at Osage Cemetery. Following the service, there will be a time to greet the family and lunch in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to One Vision. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (641)732-3706. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Mayo's Kustom Garage Floors Etc.
J & J Machining, Welding & Fabricating
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.