Steven Jay Kirchgatter
NORA SPRINGS-Steven Jay Kirchgatter, 67, of Nora Springs, died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

