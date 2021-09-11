Steven Jay Kirchgatter
NORA SPRINGS-Steven Jay Kirchgatter, 67, of Nora Springs, died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Per Steve's wishes, his body has been cremated and a visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs.
Memorials should be mailed to: Dave Dahl; South Dakota Walleye Charters; 1610 Skerrols Ave E11; Fort Pierre, SD 57532; and made out to: South Dakota Walleye Charters. The memo line can read: Memorial fund for Steve Kirchgatter.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.
